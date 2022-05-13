Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 4.19 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 473.68 (down by AMD 6.56), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 556.29 (down by AMD 5.57), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.07 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.