Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan.

May 13, 2022, 16:37 Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sirojiddin Muhriddin expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust. It was also noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Tajik diplomatic relations.

In terms of strengthening the political ties between the two countries, the officials highlighted holding consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Making efforts for the full use of the potential of the commercial partnership was also emphasized, and in this respect the sides attached importance to intensifying the activities of the Armenian-Tajik inter-governmental commission.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan in multilateral platforms.