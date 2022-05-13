Shooting championship was held in the capital

On May 13, under the leadership of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, a shooting championship was held in In the Stepanakert's Primary School N 1 after Khachatur Abovyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the head coach Svetlanna Firyan said that the aim of the initiative is to educate physically fit young people.

" 7-12 grade students of the Republic take part in the championship. Our main task is to improve their physical fitness, establish a healthy lifestyle and involve high school students in mass sports events.

The participants were awarded diplomas, medals and cash prizes.