The results of the student conference dedicated to the memory of the fallen students summed up

On May 13, the student conference dedicated to the memory of the students who died in the 44-Day Artsakh War ended in the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Co-Chairs of the Departments of Philology, Natural Sciences, History, Law and Mathematics summarized the students' reports and the results of their work.

The rector of the university Armen Sargsyan told “Artsakhpress”.

"I should mention that science starts from a university. During the conference, all the students made interesting presentations in separate groups. I am sure that our young people are not only our future, but also our present," the rector said, adding that the reports will be published in a separate collection.

The students who participated in the conference received certificates and books.