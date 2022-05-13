Artsakhpress

International

Japan to prohibit exports of high-tech equipment to Russia

Japan is expanding the list of goods and technologies, whose exports to Russia are prohibited over the situation around Ukraine, the Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry said on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ban has already been approved by the country’s government and will come into force on May 20.
Overall, the updated document has 14 new entries, including 3D printers and quantum computing equipment, electronic and atomic force microscopes and oil refining catalysts.
Japan has previously imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia due to the situation around Ukraine. Personal sanctions targeted the country's leadership, officials and businessmen. The list of goods and technologies prohibited for export has more than 300 entries, including semiconductors, equipment for maritime and aviation security, telecommunications equipment, military products, including weapons, software and oil refining equipment. In addition, Japan froze the assets of Otkritie Bank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF.
Besides, Japan blacklisted more than 700 nationals of Russia, Belarus, and the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR), as well as over 200 Russian companies and organizations.
On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West retaliated by imposing sanctions on Russia while private companies suspended operations in the country or terminated investments.

     

Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Dushanbe

he meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will lead a delegation to Armenia on May 12.

Azerbaijan confirms that it refuses to fulfill its obligations to release all Armenian captives

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry considers the accusations made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—during...

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Dushanbe

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 12-13,...

We are determined in opening era of peaceful development for our country, region – Pashinyan, Rutte meeting takes place

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom...

Aliyev promised at presence of European Council President to release group of captives, but this didn’t happen-Pashinyan

Azerbaijan is trying to make the issue of the return of Armenian captives a subject of trade, Prime Minister...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.74 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Improvement work launched on Tumanyan street of Stepanakert

With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built district of Tumanyan street in Stepanakert has launched, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informs.

The first Russian center opened in Martakert

The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.

The maternity ward of Nakhijevanik renovated

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik...

It is impossible to suppress the people of Artsakh. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region ...

Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization

Armenia will host the 67th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this year....

Requiem service held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On May 9, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peaceful...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed suicide in his apartment, as news.am informs, the Azerbaijani media reported.

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

"Artsakh Lives." Musical evening dedicated to Arno Babajanyan held in Stepanakert

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

West ready to sacrifice rest of the world for global domination, Putin says

Japan to prohibit exports of high-tech equipment to Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced Kyiv's readiness for negotiations with Moscow, but without ultimatums

Pallone denounces US weapons sale to Turkey

