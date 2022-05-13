Japan is expanding the list of goods and technologies, whose exports to Russia are prohibited over the situation around Ukraine, the Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry said on Friday.

May 13, 2022, 11:11 Japan to prohibit exports of high-tech equipment to Russia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ban has already been approved by the country’s government and will come into force on May 20.

Overall, the updated document has 14 new entries, including 3D printers and quantum computing equipment, electronic and atomic force microscopes and oil refining catalysts.

Japan has previously imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia due to the situation around Ukraine. Personal sanctions targeted the country's leadership, officials and businessmen. The list of goods and technologies prohibited for export has more than 300 entries, including semiconductors, equipment for maritime and aviation security, telecommunications equipment, military products, including weapons, software and oil refining equipment. In addition, Japan froze the assets of Otkritie Bank, Novikombank, Sovcombank, VTB, Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF.

Besides, Japan blacklisted more than 700 nationals of Russia, Belarus, and the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR, LPR), as well as over 200 Russian companies and organizations.

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. The West retaliated by imposing sanctions on Russia while private companies suspended operations in the country or terminated investments.