Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced Kyiv's readiness for negotiations with Moscow, but without ultimatums

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv is ready for talks with Russia, but will not accept the ultimatums of the Russian side, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Kuleba told German Die Welt daily, which was published during his visit to Germany.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are ready for talks, but we are not ready to accept the Russian ultimatums," said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, emphasizing that if the situation escalates, Kyiv will retaliate.

At the same time, Kuleba insisted that the Russian Federation does not want to sit at the negotiating table, but intends to continue hostilities. "The real problem is that Russia is not ready to hold real, meaningful talks," he said.