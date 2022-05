he meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

May 12, 2022, 17:07 Armenian, Russian FMs meet in Dushanbe

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian FM visited Dushanbe to participate in the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.