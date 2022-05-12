Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today

736 | May 6, 2022 17:28 External waterline network reconstruced in Ashan

719 | May 7, 2022 12:12 "Artsakh Lives." Musical evening dedicated to Arno Babajanyan held in Stepanakert

672 | May 7, 2022 11:59 Russia presents at UN vast evidence of crimes by Ukrainian military

669 | May 6, 2022 14:24 Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says

664 | May 6, 2022 15:37 Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator

653 | May 6, 2022 16:45 "The Time of Courage Has Come." Commemorative Event Held in Stepanakert

651 | May 6, 2022 16:30 Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

617 | May 7, 2022 10:24 UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted