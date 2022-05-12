Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will lead a delegation to Armenia on May 12.
Russia deputy PM to visit Armenia today
STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The information was posted on the e-gov.am platform of the Armenian government.
he meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.
The Azerbaijani foreign ministry considers the accusations made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—during...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on May 12-13,...
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom...
Azerbaijan is trying to make the issue of the return of Armenian captives a subject of trade, Prime Minister...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.74 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built district of Tumanyan street in Stepanakert has launched, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informs.
The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.
On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik...
The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region ...
Armenia will host the 67th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this year....
On May 9, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peaceful...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed suicide in his apartment, as news.am informs, the Azerbaijani media reported.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...
A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
