Congressman Frank Pallone today issued a statement on a proposed US weapons sale to Turkey denouncing their intention.

May 12, 2022, 15:47 Pallone denounces US weapons sale to Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I strongly condemn the proposed weapons sale to Turkey," he noted.

"The United States must not reward Turkey with new weapons and military equipment given the Erdogan regime’s long record of domestic and international human rights abuses, destabilizing actions in the region, and failure to live up to NATO commitments."

"In recent months, President Erdogan has made meager overtures to get back in our good graces. The U.S. cannot falsely assume that this sale will incentivize Erdogan halt his deadly actions and change his diplomacy. On the contrary, we know exactly what will happen. This sale will only embolden him and give him the resources to continue his war mongering initiatives in the Caucasus and beyond."

"I cannot support any Congressional action that would help Turkey increase its military arsenal," he concluded.