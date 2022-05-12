Kremlin warns against attempts to interfere in Russia’s special operation in Ukraine

Moscow will be ready to give the most resolute response, if any side ventures to interfere in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We, first of all, proceed from the statements that the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has made since February 24 that Russia will be ready to give the most resolute response to the side, which will try somehow to get into Ukraine and get into the special military operation that the Russian Armed Forces are currently conducting in Ukraine," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

"These statements by the president are well known and we, first of all, proceed from these statements," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Commenting on the issue of a potential Russia-NATO direct clash, the Kremlin spokesman said that "all want to avoid" this scenario. "Both Russia [wants to avoid it] and, statements to this effect have been repeatedly made by NATO and, most importantly, by Washington, including at the highest level: such statements have been made by [US] President [Joe] Biden. This is what everyone would want to avoid," Peskov said.

Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel earlier on Thursday that pumping weapons into Ukraine increased the probability of NATO’s potential conflict with Russia that might grow into a nuclear war that "would be a scenario catastrophic for all".