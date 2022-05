With the financial support of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund, the improvement work in the newly built district of Tumanyan street in Stepanakert has launched, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The contractor is the "Caravan" LLC.