The first Russian center of the Republic has been opened in Martakert, the Artsakh Republic.

May 12, 2022, 14:45 The first Russian center opened in Martakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The initiator is Ambassador on Special Assignments of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Masis Mailyan, who, on the instructions of the President, supported the opening of the Russian Language Department of the Presidential Administration.

Russian philanthropists Vahagn Khachatryan and Arthur Arzumanyan assisted in the opening of the center.

Seyran Karapetyan, Head of the Russian Language Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, told “Artsakhpress” that since February of this year, free Russian language courses for schoolchildren aged 7-14 have been held in the regional centers of the republic, in the capital Stepanakert.

"The establishment of Russian centers in Artsakh aims to promote the strengthening and development of the friendship experienced by the Armenian-Russian peoples over time. The Russian centers will be multidisciplinary and multifunctional.

Apart from tge Russian language courses, various groups will be organized in the centers to acquaint the participants with the history and culture of the Russian people, as well as it is planned to organize cultural events," said Karapetyan.

Seyran Karapetyan informed that in the near future Russian centers will be opened in Askeran and Martuni.