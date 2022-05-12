The North Korean authorities have confirmed the first coronavirus case in the country, the Korean Central News Agency stated in a statement released on Thursday, Tass informs.

May 12, 2022, 12:12 First coronavirus case confirmed in North Korea

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A major emergency has occurred in the country, the anti-pandemic front has been broken through, which has been reliably protected for two years and three months since February 2020," the statement said.

Previously, the North Korean authorities did not report coronavirus cases. The country’s authorities at the beginning of 2020 took emergency measures to protect the country, including closing the state borders.