United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres does not see the possibility of concluding peace or achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine at the moment.

May 12, 2022, 10:05 Truce in Ukraine is not a prospect of near future — UN chief

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the present moment, there are no immediate chances of a peace agreement or immediate chances for a global ceasefire," he told a news conference after a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Asked if he understood Russia’s endgame following talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 26, Guterres said he did not, adding that he lacked "divining capabilities". Countries should concentrate their diplomatic efforts on providing humanitarian aid and having civilians evacuated from the combat zones, he told reporters. It’s also necessary "to find a way" to bring "food production of Ukraine and food and fertilizer production of Russia" back to the global markets, he said.