Russia hopes West should stop promoting unipolar world after operation in Ukraine — Lavrov

Russia hopes that after its targets of the current special military operation in Ukraine are reached, the West will halt its drive for the ‘unipolar world’ and stop violating the principles of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We hope that after our special military operation is completed and all of the set tasks within its frames are reached, it would help to stop West’s attempts to undermine the international law and to halt its blunt violations of the UN Charter provisions, including the principle of the sovereign rights of countries, and will force the West to stop promoting the so-called unipolar world dominated by the United States and its allies," Lavrov said at a news conference following his meeting with Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Oman capital city of Muscat.

The Russian foreign minister also said that the Russian authorities informed in detail the authorities of Oman about developments in Ukraine and about the country’s ‘geopolitical fraction’.

"We have informed in detail our partners from Oman on the developments [in Ukraine] in the context of the Russia’s special military operation and about the geopolitical fracture regarding this situation," the minister said.

"We believe that in regard to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Oman assumed a weighted and balanced position, which, first of all, rests on national interests of their people’s interests," Lavrov added.


     

Politics

Aliyev promised at presence of European Council President to release group of captives, but this didn’t happen-Pashinyan

Azerbaijan is trying to make the issue of the return of Armenian captives a subject of trade, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Clingendael, in response to the question of the meeting participants.

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the Republic of South Ossetia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect...

EU supports sustainable solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Ambassador

The European Union supports the sustainable solution of issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including...

Vice Speaker of Parliament, several foreign Ambassadors discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassadors of several member states...

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to President and Prime Minister of the Russia, as well as to the CIS leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation...

Artsakh must always be Armenian and impregnable. President Harutyunyan

May 9 has left its mark in the history of the Armenian people as a symbol of its freedom-loving and indomitable...

Economy

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.74 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Society

The maternity ward of Nakhijevanik renovated

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik was renovated and furnished with appropriate equipment.

It is impossible to suppress the people of Artsakh. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region ...

Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization

Armenia will host the 67th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this year....

Requiem service held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On May 9, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peaceful...

We will still celebrate new victories. Artsakh FM

May 9 is one of the most sacred holidays of the Armenian nation.

"Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes participating the Great Patriotic War held in Yerevan

The silent "Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes who took part in the Great Patriotic War...

Military

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed suicide in his apartment, as news.am informs, the Azerbaijani media reported.

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Armenian serviceman found shot dead in military position
European Commission to make sanctions evasion an EU crime
Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Photos

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

"Artsakh Lives." Musical evening dedicated to Arno Babajanyan held in Stepanakert

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

Sport

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Diaspora

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

International

Russia hopes West should stop promoting unipolar world after operation in Ukraine — Lavrov

European Commission to make sanctions evasion an EU crime

Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

US House approves $40 billion of aid to Ukraine

