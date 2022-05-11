Russia hopes West should stop promoting unipolar world after operation in Ukraine — Lavrov

Russia hopes that after its targets of the current special military operation in Ukraine are reached, the West will halt its drive for the ‘unipolar world’ and stop violating the principles of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We hope that after our special military operation is completed and all of the set tasks within its frames are reached, it would help to stop West’s attempts to undermine the international law and to halt its blunt violations of the UN Charter provisions, including the principle of the sovereign rights of countries, and will force the West to stop promoting the so-called unipolar world dominated by the United States and its allies," Lavrov said at a news conference following his meeting with Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Oman capital city of Muscat.

The Russian foreign minister also said that the Russian authorities informed in detail the authorities of Oman about developments in Ukraine and about the country’s ‘geopolitical fraction’.

"We have informed in detail our partners from Oman on the developments [in Ukraine] in the context of the Russia’s special military operation and about the geopolitical fracture regarding this situation," the minister said.

"We believe that in regard to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Oman assumed a weighted and balanced position, which, first of all, rests on national interests of their people’s interests," Lavrov added.