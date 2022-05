A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was found shot dead in his military position on May 11, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Private Argishti Yeghyan’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at a military position in the eastern direction.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.