An Al Jazeera journalist was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early Wednesday morning, the Palestinian health ministry said, AP reported.

May 11, 2022, 16:01 Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Shirin Abu Akle, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the Arabic-language television channel, was shot to death. Another Palestinian journalist who worked for the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper was injured but is in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health noted that the journalists were injured as a result of the Israeli gunfire. In the video footage of the incident, Abu Akle can be seen wearing a blue body armor with 'PRESS' clearly written on it.

The Israeli military said they came under heavy fire with explosives during the operation in Jenin and returned fire. The military said it was investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were injured by Palestinian militants.

Israel has been conducting near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, many by Palestinians from and around Jenin.

Qatar's deputy foreign minister condemned the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter as a result of the Israeli occupation in a Twitter post, calling for an end to Israeli state-sponsored terrorism.