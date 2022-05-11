The maternity ward of Nakhijevanik renovated

On the initiative of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, the maternity ward of Nakhijevanik was renovated and furnished with appropriate equipment.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Nakhijevanik community Sevak Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress".

The first-aid station had bad building conditions and their improvement was really a necessity. There are 257 residents in the village, the school has 86 students.

Recently, within the framework of the project entitled "Good Artsakh", a playground has been built in the village, which ensures the active rest of the children. We have 34 preschool children," said Sevak Petrosyan.