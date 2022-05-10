Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the Republic of South Ossetia

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania Alan Gagloev.

The message reads:

“Honorable Mr. Gagloev,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your victory in the elections and your election as President of the Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania.

I am confident that your knowledge, personal qualities and experience as a statesperson will contribute to the consistent development of fraternal South Ossetia and the strengthening of its independent statehood.

I hope that under your presidency the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to dynamically expand and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.

Once again, I congratulate you, respected Mr. Gagloev, on your election to this high and responsible position. I wish you success in all your endeavors, peace and prosperity to the people of South Ossetia!”