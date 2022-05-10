French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks over the phone with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday in order to come to terms on an embargo on Russian oil, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told the LCI TV channel, TASS reports.

May 10, 2022, 17:28 Macron to discuss embargo on Russian oil with Orban

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The president will hold talks over the phone today with Viktor Orban, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and other EU leaders in order to find a solution to the current situation," Beaune said. The EU requires the consent of all 27 member-states for taking a decision. France holds presidency of the Council of the EU until June 30 in line with the rotation principle.

The French Secretary of State expects that the sixth package of sanctions against Russia will be agreed on in the coming days. Beaune acknowledged that the ban on Russian oil would be sensitive for a number of states due to their strong dependence on the supplies. "In this regard, we are looking for alternative suppliers to help these states," he said.