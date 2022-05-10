EU supports sustainable solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Ambassador

The European Union supports the sustainable solution of issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including also the issues over Nagorno Karabakh, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenia-EU diplomatic relations.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Ambassador said the EU is ready to do more on this issue, however, she noted that the decisions will be made between the two countries, because EU is just a mediator in this area.

“Mediation doesn’t mean that you come with solutions. Mediation is that you are creating a framework so that the conflicting parties can find a solution”, she said.

She said they will constantly meet with the sides to understand how they can help to register progress in talks.

“Our intention is to help to find a sustainable solution that makes it possible for everybody to live in peace and security”, she added.