The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 1.74 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

May 10, 2022, 16:17 Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 498.82 (down by AMD 3.26), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 583.90 (down by AMD 2.96), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.81 (down by AMD 0.27) in the country.