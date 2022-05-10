Artsakhpress

International

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Algeria for talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Algeria with a working visit to hold talks on Tuesday with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Algeria for talks

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Algeria for talks
STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two diplomats last met in early April, when Lamamra visited Moscow as part of an Arab League delegation for negotiations on Ukraine.
Russia’s top diplomat last visited Algeria in 2019. His latest visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.
The two foreign ministers are likely to discuss fight against terrorism. Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said earlier in an interview with TASS that Algeria had been making its contribution to the International Counterterrorism Database established on Russia’s initiative.
The Arab world is also seeking peace in Ukraine. In early April, the Arab League said it was ready to contribute to a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine, and a delegation led by Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit was sent to Moscow from Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE and Sudan.
The Al Arabiya television channel reported citing its sources that the Arab League was prepared to offer its mediation to Russia and Ukraine and to host the negotiations. However, the group announced no specific initiatives a month after the report. As a member of the Arab League contract group, Algeria is likely to use today’s negotiations to discuss the efforts towards peace in Ukraine.

     

Politics

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to President and Prime Minister of the Russia, as well as to the CIS leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Victory, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.

Artsakh must always be Armenian and impregnable. President Harutyunyan

May 9 has left its mark in the history of the Armenian people as a symbol of its freedom-loving and indomitable...

Russia presents at UN vast evidence of crimes by Ukrainian military

At an informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian diplomats presented...

Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Thursday...

Armenian FM had a meeting with IRI Eurasia Director Stephen Nix in Washington

During his visit to the United States the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with...

US state of Mississippi recognizes Armenian Genocide

The US state of Mississippi recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America...

Security Council Secretary comments on possibility of new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Commenting on the question whether a new meeting is planned between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Economy

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 9.89 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Society

It is impossible to suppress the people of Artsakh. Head of Community

The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region are engaged in agricultural activities this time of year.

Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization

Armenia will host the 67th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this year....

Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization

Armenia will host the 67th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) this year....

Requiem service held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On May 9, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peaceful...

We will still celebrate new victories. Artsakh FM

May 9 is one of the most sacred holidays of the Armenian nation.

"Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes participating the Great Patriotic War held in Yerevan

The silent "Immortal Regiment" march dedicated to the heroes who took part in the Great Patriotic War...

Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries

Today on May 9, on the occasion of the day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of...

Military

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Algeria for talks
It is impossible to suppress the people of Artsakh. Head of Community
Russian forces destroy 793 drones, 2,979 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation - top brass
Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

There is no legal ground that at any time any de-jure Azerbaijani enclave has existed in the territory...

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Photos

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

"Artsakh Lives." Musical evening dedicated to Arno Babajanyan held in Stepanakert

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

Sport

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Diaspora

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

International

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Algeria for talks

Russian forces destroy 793 drones, 2,979 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation - top brass

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted

Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says

