The residents of the community of Sos of Artsakh’s Martuni region are engaged in agricultural activities this time of year.

May 10, 2022, 15:39 It is impossible to suppress the people of Artsakh. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Sos, Hunan Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

According to Grigoryan, the community’s secondary school named after Hayk Hakobyan, who sacrificed his life for the salvation of Homeland during the Artsakh Liberation War, carries out its normal activities. 168 students attend the school.

31 students attend the newly built kindergarten. The first-aid station and the municipality are carrying out their normal activities. "In the post-war period, the young people of the village are forming new families, which proves that it is not so easy to suppress the people of Artsakh, it is even impossible," he said.