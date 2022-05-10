Vice Speaker of Parliament, several foreign Ambassadors discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassadors of several member states of the European Union to Armenia, the Ambassadors of the USA, UK and Switzerland, as well as the representatives of Embassies, the Parliament’s press service said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides reflected on the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and the regional developments. In this context, Ruben Rubinyan presented the positions and priorities of Armenia, emphasizing the need for the support of the international community in these matters.