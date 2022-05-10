In the 26th round of the Football First Group Championship held in the town of Sisian of the Republic of Armenia, the "Nagorno Karabakh" football team defeated "Gandzasar-2" 4-1 and was declared the RA champion.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The athletes were welcomed on Monday at Stepan Shahumyan Republican Stadium in Stepanakert.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Anahit Hakobyan, representatives of the sports sphere welcomed the athletes.