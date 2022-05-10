Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry again issued a statement that does not correspond to the reality, falsely claiming that in the evening of May 9 the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian military.