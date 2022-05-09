Requiem service held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

On May 9, a requiem service was held in Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert for the peaceful souls of the heroes who died in the Great Patriotic War, Artsakh Liberation, Four-Day and 44-Day wars.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan noted that if we put the idea of Christ's resurrection at the core of life, we will have victories.

"If we accept the Resurrection of Christ from time to time, then our victories will also be from time to time. There is no Christianity without a resurrection; there are no Armenians without a resurrection. Resurrection and Armenians are very much connected. And if we walk the glorious way of Christ, we must be faithful.

After the requiem service, a procession to the Stepanakert Memorial under the leadership of the historical Holy Cross of Ashot Yerkat, the guardian of the Armenian Army, was launched from the Mother Cathedral,where the clergy paid tribute to the memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War, Artsakh Liberation, Four-Day and 44-Day wars.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Social Development and Migration Armine Petrosyan, the American-Armenian statesman, politician Raffi Hovhannisian, servicemen of the Defense Army took part in the requiem service.