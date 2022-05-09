May 9 is one of the most sacred holidays of the Armenian nation.

May 9, 2022, 14:04 We will still celebrate new victories. Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan told "Artsakhpress" after paying tribute at the Stepanakert Memorial.

"This is a truly cherished day for every civilized Armenian and each person guided by a value system.

It symbolizes the greatest victories. This is a holiday that combines the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the May 1992 liberation of Shushi, and the formation of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army. We have no right to forget our victories.

Epoch-making victories require great feat; but it is no less important to keep the victories. If we do not keep them, defeats will be inevitable. Therefore, I am convinced that our people still have all the opportunities to recover from the severe blows. We will still celebrate new victories," said D. Babayan.