Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries

Today on May 9, on the occasion of the day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi and the Day of the Defense Army, thousands of Artsakh people visited the Stepanakert Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Artsakh War victims.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In an interview with “ Artsakhpress”, Aram Harutyunyan, Artsakh NA lawmaker  noted that today May 9 is not celebrated with the same enthusiasm as there was a few years ago.
1.jpg (80 KB)"But we have no right to forget our victories because of temporary failures, the generations that created those victories. This day should remind future generations of the victories we can build if we are united.
We must evaluate the lessons of history soberly and never repeat the same mistakes in the future," Harutyunyan said.
According to Grisha Hovhannisyan, the head of the Shushi regional administration, May has always been a month of victories since the Battle of Avarayr.
"We have always celebrated this symbolic day, and today it has not lost its meaning. We need to be united, as during the first Artsakh war.
9.jpg (97 KB)We must realize our shortcomings and omissions and avoid them. I am sure that Shushi will be ours again. We must do everything possible so that the future generation does not curse us,"Hovhannisyan said.
In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Vazgen Allahverdyan, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, recalled the cruel days of the war and, at the same time, spoke with great enthusiasm about the victory they had achieved.
2.jpg (109 KB)I took part in the Great Patriotic War, created a victory and passed it on to the next generations. The greatest wish of my people today is the recognition of Artsakh. I wish the Armenian people unity, solidarity. All our victories have been built only thanks to these two factors," said the veteran of the Great Patriotic War.



     

Politics

PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory messages to President and Prime Minister of the Russia, as well as to the CIS leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Victory, informed the Office of the Prime Minister.

Economy

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 9.89 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Society

We will still celebrate new victories. Artsakh FM

May 9 is one of the most sacred holidays of the Armenian nation.

Military

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

