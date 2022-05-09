Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries

Today on May 9, on the occasion of the day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the liberation of Shushi and the Day of the Defense Army, thousands of Artsakh people visited the Stepanakert Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Artsakh War victims.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “ Artsakhpress”, Aram Harutyunyan, Artsakh NA lawmaker noted that today May 9 is not celebrated with the same enthusiasm as there was a few years ago.

"But we have no right to forget our victories because of temporary failures, the generations that created those victories. This day should remind future generations of the victories we can build if we are united.

We must evaluate the lessons of history soberly and never repeat the same mistakes in the future," Harutyunyan said.

According to Grisha Hovhannisyan, the head of the Shushi regional administration, May has always been a month of victories since the Battle of Avarayr.

"We have always celebrated this symbolic day, and today it has not lost its meaning. We need to be united, as during the first Artsakh war.

"We have always celebrated this symbolic day, and today it has not lost its meaning. We need to be united, as during the first Artsakh war.

We must realize our shortcomings and omissions and avoid them. I am sure that Shushi will be ours again. We must do everything possible so that the future generation does not curse us,"Hovhannisyan said.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Vazgen Allahverdyan, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, recalled the cruel days of the war and, at the same time, spoke with great enthusiasm about the victory they had achieved.