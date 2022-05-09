Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial

On May 9 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial, and laid a wreath at the monument to the casualties of the Great Patriotic War and to the graves of the martyrs of the Artsakh Liberation War.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik harutyunyan was accompanied by Artsakh’s high-ranking state and military leadership, as well as representatives of the legislative body, led by Artsakh National Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan.