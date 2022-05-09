On May 9 Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial, and laid a wreath at the monument to the casualties of the Great Patriotic War and to the graves of the martyrs of the Artsakh Liberation War.
Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial
STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik harutyunyan was accompanied by Artsakh’s high-ranking state and military leadership, as well as representatives of the legislative body, led by Artsakh National Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan.