Azerbaijanis have desecrated the Armenian church in the occupied village of Togh in Artsakh by tearing the cross on its dome.

May 9, 2022, 09:41 Azerbaijanis desecrate Armenian church in occupied Togh village of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Political scientist Gagik Hambaryan wrote about this on Facebook, posting a video.