On May 6, the series of events dedicated to the 44-Day War entitled "Artsakh Lives" launched in Stepanakert within the framework of the "Russian Language Days" program was generalized.

May 7, 2022, 12:12 "Artsakh Lives." Musical evening dedicated to Arno Babajanyan held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The program concluded with the organization of a musical evening dedicated to the great Armenian composer, pianist Arno Babajanyan in the Sayat-Nova Music College.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, the event started by paying tribute to the memory of the freedom fighters who died in the Artsakh wars.

“I must say that Artsakh lives and will always live. Many geniuses will be born in our land. The spirit of a winner is in the Armenian gene," said Anaida Suleymanyan, Director of the Sayat-Nova Music College.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan noted that Artsakh is a constellation of grief and nobility that everyone can only dream of.

The event was attended by the First Lady of the Republic of Artsakh Christina Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, teachers, students of the Sayat-Nova Music College, the cultural community of the capital.