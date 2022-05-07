President Harutyunyan held a meeting with the faculty of Shushi Technological University

On May 6, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of representatives of the faculty and students of the Shushi Technological University, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech the President referred to the problems in the field of education, in particular, the need to introduce modern educational standards in the spheres of general education and universities.

He added that the programs planned until the 2020 Artsakh War will be launched again in the near future. According to Arayik Harutyunyan, the basis of the development of the state is first of all the developed and educated person.

During the meeting, other challenges faced by the Republic and the actions of the authorities aimed at overcoming them were discussed.