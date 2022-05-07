Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted

The United Nations Security Council adopted the statement on Ukraine submitted by the US at its session on Friday for the first time since the beginning of the special operation, Tass informs.

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted
STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in May.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," the statement says.
The UN Security Council expressed support in a statement on Ukraine adopted on Friday for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
"The Security Council expresses strong support to the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement says.

     

See also

Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says

Austria rules out ruble payments for Russian gas — foreign minister

US open to idea of tougher sanctions against Russia, will consult with G7 — Biden

Russia bans entry to Japan's PM, other officials

US, Japanese senior officials discuss Biden’s visit to Asia and sanctions against Russia

Politics

Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Thursday met with Senate Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

All news from section

Armenian FM had a meeting with IRI Eurasia Director Stephen Nix in Washington

During his visit to the United States the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with...

US state of Mississippi recognizes Armenian Genocide

The US state of Mississippi recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America...

Security Council Secretary comments on possibility of new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Commenting on the question whether a new meeting is planned between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a discussion at “Atlantic Council” think tank

On May 4, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the “Free Homeland-UCA” parliamentary faction

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA"...

Joint statement issued on results of final session of Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue

On the occasion of the final session of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue (May 2-3), the sides issued...

Economy

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 9.89 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Society

External waterline network reconstruced in Ashan

The 900-meter-long external waterline network has been reconstructed in the community of Ashan of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

"The Time of Courage Has Come." Commemorative Event Held in Stepanakert

On May 6, in memory of the fallen heroes of the 44-Day Artsakh War, an event, entitled "The Time of Courage...

Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy

On May 5 at around 1:30pm, an Armenian car traveling in the opposite lane on the Drmbon-Martakert motorway...

A group of servicemen wounded and disabled during the three Artsakh Wars awarded

On May 5, on the occasion of the May 9 Triple Holiday, the "Union of Relatives of Missing Soldiers"...

Republic’s President met in Martuni with responsible officials of the region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martuni with responsible officials of...

Monument in memory of the fallen graduates unveiled in Stepanakert Medical College

On May 4, a monument to the memory of the eleven fallen graduates has been unveiled in the Tamara Kamalyan...

Earthquake shakes Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 at the...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

All news from section

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted
External waterline network reconstruced in Ashan
"The Time of Courage Has Come." Commemorative Event Held in Stepanakert
Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia
Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

All news from section

“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

Sport

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

All news from section

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

All news from section

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

International

UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted

All news from section

Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says

Austria rules out ruble payments for Russian gas — foreign minister

FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search