The United Nations Security Council adopted the statement on Ukraine submitted by the US at its session on Friday for the first time since the beginning of the special operation, Tass informs.

May 7, 2022, 10:24 UN Security Council adopts first statement on Ukraine since conflict erupted

STEPANAKERT, MAY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in May.

"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," the statement says.

The UN Security Council expressed support in a statement on Ukraine adopted on Friday for the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

"The Security Council expresses strong support to the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," the statement says.