The 900-meter-long external waterline network has been reconstructed in the community of Ashan of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

May 6, 2022, 17:28 External waterline network reconstruced in Ashan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Armen Balasanyan informed "Artsakhpress".

"The reconstruction of the external network has created an opportunity to increase water resources," said Balasanyan.

“The village has 451 residents. 74 students attend the community school. The kindergarten, the aid station and the municipality are also operating normally. After the war, six families have settled in Ashan. And seven houses have been renovated to provide to other displaced families," he said.