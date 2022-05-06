On May 6, in memory of the fallen heroes of the 44-Day Artsakh War, an event, entitled "The Time of Courage Has Come", was organized in Stepanakert N 8 school after A. Sakharov.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the state anthem of the Republic of Artsakh was played at the beginning of the event. The students of the school performed stage performances, patriotic performances, which called for unity.

"We must believe that our children will really return Artsakh. But we want them to return Artsakh not by force of arms, but by the power of knowledge and thought," said school principal Lyova Gevorgyan.

Raya Musayelyan, Head of the Department of Education and Science of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, thanked the schoolchildren for providing beautiful minutes.

At the end of the event, the students performed the song"Artsakh, Tsavd Tanim". Stepanakert Deputy Mayor Suren Tamrazyan also attended the event.