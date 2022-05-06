The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 9.89 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

May 6, 2022, 16:30 Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 492.31 (up by AMD 13.73), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 502.08 (up by AMD 9.77), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.08 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.