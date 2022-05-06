Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to the United States, on Thursday met with Senate Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

May 6, 2022, 15:37 Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding the Armenian-American cooperation based on common values. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the US continuous support to Armenia’s reforms agenda.

The regional security and stability-related issues were touched upon during the talk.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh to the US Senator. The importance of the mediation efforts of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also presented details about the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.