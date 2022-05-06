Moldova cannot provide military aid to Ukraine, parliament chairman says

It is impossible for Moldova to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Moldovan Parliament Chairman and leader of the country’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity Igor Grosu said in response to a relevant request from Speaker of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, Spokesperson for the Party of Action and Solidarity Adriana Vlas told TASS on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The parliament chairman stated that given Moldova’s neutral status, we cannot send military equipment to other countries," she pointed out.

During Grosu’s visit to Kiev, Stefanchuk asked him to consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with six MiG-29 aircraft that Moldova had earlier put up for sale. The country has so far been unable to find any buyers.