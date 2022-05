On May 5 at around 1:30pm, an Armenian car traveling in the opposite lane on the Drmbon-Martakert motorway in the Martakert region of Artsakh was hit by a truck that was part of an Azerbaijani convoy, and, as a result, the car fell into the roadside gorge, the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informed.

May 6, 2022, 13:56 Artsakh Police investigating Armenian car crash caused by Azerbaijani convoy

STEPANAKERT, MAY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The driver and two passengers suffered non-serious injuries, the prosecution of Artsakh said in a press release.

“Police are taking measures to determine the circumstances of the incident, the cause of the crash and the collision, and whether or not it could’ve been possible to prevent it and whether or not the collision was intentional or accidental,” the Artsakh prosecution said.