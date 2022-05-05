A group of servicemen wounded and disabled during the three Artsakh Wars awarded

Artsakhpress

Society

On May 5, on the occasion of the May 9 Triple Holiday, the "Union of Relatives of Missing Soldiers" NGO of the Republic of Artsakh awarded five servicemen who have been wounded and disabled during the three Artsakh Wars with "Homeland and Faith" Medal'.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS:   In an interview with "Artsakhpress" Vera Grigoryan, President of the "Union of Relatives of Missing Soldiers" NGO of Artsakh noted that they have chosen the active participants of the wars.

279518734_297768239218505_175986647844447941_n.jpg (88 KB)"Two of the them are active participants of the First Artsakh War, first-degree disabled  and the third is a participant of the April Four-Day War. We have  posthumously awarded the fallen freedom fighter Aram Grigoryan.

The fifth of them is Mesrop Sirunyan, who participated in 44-Day Artsakh War," said Vera Grigoryan.

279828636_284309167250599_6103859140279244508_n.jpg (111 KB)

279816584_1163739941042193_6836818418246979476_n.jpg (113 KB)


     

All news from section

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

World premiere of film "Aurora's Sunrise" to be held in France

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

Exhibition on Hrant Dink's life and struggle to open in Yerevan

FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine

