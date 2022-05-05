A group of servicemen wounded and disabled during the three Artsakh Wars awarded

On May 5, on the occasion of the May 9 Triple Holiday, the "Union of Relatives of Missing Soldiers" NGO of the Republic of Artsakh awarded five servicemen who have been wounded and disabled during the three Artsakh Wars with "Homeland and Faith" Medal'.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" Vera Grigoryan, President of the "Union of Relatives of Missing Soldiers" NGO of Artsakh noted that they have chosen the active participants of the wars.

"Two of the them are active participants of the First Artsakh War, first-degree disabled and the third is a participant of the April Four-Day War. We have posthumously awarded the fallen freedom fighter Aram Grigoryan.

The fifth of them is Mesrop Sirunyan, who participated in 44-Day Artsakh War," said Vera Grigoryan.