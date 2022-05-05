Ankara's mediation in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine has increased the importance of Turkey as a mediator in the eyes of NATO countries, President Erdogan seized this opportunity, according to a Financial Times article.

May 5, 2022, 15:13 FT: Erdogan used mediation between Russia and Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey has increased its role as an intermediary in the eyes of the NATO countries, and Erdogan seized this opportunity, reads the article.

The publication quoted an unnamed opposition official as saying that had elections been held in Turkey last year, the opposition would have had a chance, but now confidence in this has diminished a bit.

Whoever is elected as the opposition candidate will have to face a cunning and experienced politician who is still the most popular politician in the country, despite inflation hitting 61 percent in March, he said.

The next general elections in the country - both presidential and parliamentary - will be held in Turkey in June 2023. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party had previously formed the People's Alliance. Earlier, the head of the Turkish nationalists, Devlet Bahceli, said that the current President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan, would be the candidate of the People's Alliance in the upcoming elections.