Russia is seeking to maintain good and constructive relations with all countries, primarily with its neighbors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said in an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta on Thursday.

May 5, 2022, 14:52 Russia seeking to be good neighbors with Central Asia, Lavrov says

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As a reliable member of the international community, Russia is seeking a benevolent external environment, while remaining good neighbors and maintaining constructive cooperation with all countries, primarily with its neighbors. We cannot but enjoy the strategic partnership with Central Asian countries, with the bulk of them being our allies," the diplomat said in the article published by the Russian newspaper in celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Central Asia.

Lavrov said that Moscow was engaged in a busy agenda with Central Asian countries to celebrate the anniversary. Russia can also see its trade with Central Asia growing dynamically despite "the turbulent geopolitical situation," Lavrov emphasized. "Trade is growing with nearly every country in the region," he said, adding that, apart from commodities, this has involved agriculture, chemicals, oil products, pharmaceuticals, metals, cars and equipment.

"Between 2010 and 2021 alone, accumulated Russian investments amounted to some $30.5 billion. There are more than 10,000 Russian companies and joint ventures active in Central Asian countries creating 900,000 jobs," the Russian top diplomat said.