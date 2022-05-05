Republic’s President met in Martuni with responsible officials of the region

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met in the town of Martuni with responsible officials of the regional administration and heads of communities, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ad initium, the Head of the State referred to the social and economic programs, noting that works aimed at elimination of the aftermaths of war should be accelerated. According to the President, in addition to defense programs, the Government will consistently implement all the main programs outlined, especially in the areas of housing and agriculture.



Touching upon the complex security and geopolitical situation, Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted that taking the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020 as a basis, Artsakh continues to maintain its vision of the future based on the course towards independence and state-building adopted three decades back.



During the meeting, President Harutyunyan listened to the concerns and opinions of those present, answered the questions raised, gave instructions to the responsible officials on future plans.