The US administration is open to considering the idea of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, the country will consult on the issue with partners in the Group of Seven advanced economies, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, responding to reporters’ question at the White House about the EU's intention to apply a sixth package of restrictive measures against Russia, Tass informs.

May 5, 2022, 11:44 US open to idea of tougher sanctions against Russia, will consult with G7 — Biden

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "With regard to additional sanctions, we’re always open to additional sanctions," the American leader stressed.

"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not do," Biden said.