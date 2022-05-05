Artsakhpress

Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a discussion at “Atlantic Council” think tank

On May 4, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, participated as a keynote speaker in a roundtable discussion held at the prestigious US think tank - Atlantic Council, the foreign ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister of Armenia touched upon the main agenda and emphases of the working visit to the USA, the Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue, the documents signed during the visit and the prospects of the development of the Armenian-American relations.
Reference was made to the process of reforms aimed at democratic development, protection of human rights, strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia's position on the negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan, and the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in these processes.
The humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war and need to be urgently addressed were presented.
During the meeting reference was also made to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

     

