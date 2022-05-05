Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a discussion at “Atlantic Council” think tank

On May 4, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in the United States on a working visit, participated as a keynote speaker in a roundtable discussion held at the prestigious US think tank - Atlantic Council, the foreign ministry said.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA"...
On the occasion of the final session of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue (May 2-3), the sides issued...
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
Armenia values its partnership with the United States aimed at peace and stability in the region, Foreign...
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to justify his infamous Grey Wolves salute in Uruguay...
There are no plans to re-demarcate the Armenian-Turkish border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...
During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...
Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...
The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...
On May 4, a monument to the memory of the eleven fallen graduates has been unveiled in the Tamara Kamalyan Medical College in Stepanakert.
The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 at the...
On May 3, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the American...
On May 3, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of...
People living and creating in the village of Kert of Artsakh’s Martuni region are firmly attached...
The autism day care center at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been operating...
The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...
A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...
Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...
As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...
