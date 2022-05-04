Artsakhpress

Culture

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

The film “Aurora’s Sunrise”, which received state financial support from the National Cinema Center of Armenia, will premiere in the feature-length competition at Annecy Festival this coming June in France, the National Cinema Center of Armenia said in a statement on social media.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “After seven long years in production, we are honored as filmmakers for our docudrama about Aurora Mardiganian – an extraordinary woman, an Armenian Genocide survivor who selflessly chose to relive her trauma all over again to help fellow survivors and expose its atrocities to the world as it was happening – make its international debut at the most prestigious animated film festival in the world. We congratulate the film’s creative team and extend our best wishes for continued success”, the National Cinema Center said.

The film director and scriptwriter is Inna Sahakyan.


     

Politics

President Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the “Free Homeland-UCA” parliamentary faction

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the "Free Homeland-UCA" parliamentary faction, the Presidential Office stated.

Joint statement issued on results of final session of Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue

On the occasion of the final session of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue (May 2-3), the sides issued...

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenia values partnership with US aimed at peace and stability in region – Armenian FM

Armenia values its partnership with the United States aimed at peace and stability in the region, Foreign...

Turkish FM insults Armenian Genocide demonstrators in Uruguay as “indecent”, defends “appropriate” Grey Wolves salute

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tried to justify his infamous Grey Wolves salute in Uruguay...

“No discussion or agreement on the redemarcation of the Armenian-Turkish border” – MFA

There are no plans to re-demarcate the Armenian-Turkish border, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on...

Armenian FM to meet with US Secretary of State in Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States, from Monday...

Economy

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects given the urgent needs of apartments in Artsakh, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan announced after the meeting of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan led a delegation to the city of Mumbai as part of...

PM Mishustin calls for more active use of national currencies in Russia-Armenia trade

During his meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, PM Mikhail Mishustin of...

Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs discuss bilateral trade-economic cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk...

Armenia, Russia agree to create joint portfolio of investment programs

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and his deputy Narek Teryan are in Russia since April...

Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese...

Society

Earthquake shakes Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 2:43am local time, 15 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

President Harutyunyan received the delegation of the American University of Armenia

On May 3, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the delegation of the American...

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, Artsakh Human Rights Defender met with media representatives

On May 3, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of...

The residents of Kert continue creating in the native land. Head of Community

People living and creating in the village of Kert of Artsakh’s Martuni region are firmly attached...

An event organized on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Autism Day Care and Treatment Center in Stepanakert

The autism day care center at the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert has been operating...

Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 996,530 full vaccinations against COVID-19

The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of...

Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 at the...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian Defense Minister visits frontline

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the military units located in the southern direction...

Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base

A conscripted serviceman died after sustaining a gunshot wound at a military base Thursday evening, the...

Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic...

Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh

As we have already informed, on April 15, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces penetrated into the neutral zone...

US, Japanese senior officials discuss Biden’s visit to Asia and sanctions against Russia
N. Korea fires ballistic missile, S. Korean military say
President Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the “Free Homeland-UCA” parliamentary faction
Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit
Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Over the past 30 years the relations between Armenia and Russia have taken on the character of relations...

Armenia FM: ‘For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.’

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Photos

Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Artsakh Volleyball Championship among schoolchildren kicked off in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
Memorial Event held in Stepanakert
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
A shooting competition held among the schoolchildren of the capital
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Torchlight procession held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

World premiere of film “Aurora’s Sunrise” to be held in France

“Paul Eluard Francophone Center” Foundation is a bridge ensuring the cultural solidarity between Artsakh and France. Director

Junior Eurovision 2022 to be held on 11 December in Yerevan, Armenia

Azerbaijan destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh’s Parukh, Karaglukh (PHOTOS)

Sport

On the initiative of Stepanakert Municipality, Freestyle Wrestling City Championship held in Stepanakert

The students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School returned from the Armenian Basketball Championship with a victory

Gabriel Sargsyan is half point behind leader

Awarding ceremony of Artsakh athletes who won prizes at RA Kickboxing Championship held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

“I’m so proud that America recognizes the Armenian Genocide” – Kim Kardashian

Australian-Armenian community to hold marches for justice on Genocide Remembrance Day

Armenian School Vandalized in Istanbul

International

US, Japanese senior officials discuss Biden’s visit to Asia and sanctions against Russia

N. Korea fires ballistic missile, S. Korean military say

Putin signs decree on Russia’s new tit-for-tat sanctions

European Commission to Discuss Sixth Package of EU’s Sanctions Against Russia on May 3

