Monument in memory of the fallen graduates unveiled in Stepanakert Medical College

On May 4, a monument to the memory of the eleven fallen graduates has been unveiled in the Tamara Kamalyan Medical College in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The initiators are college graduates Hayk Ishkhanyan and Karen Babayan, who were supported by the Stepanakert Municipality in the person of Mayor David Sargsyan, the "Artsakh Reserve Officers Union" NGO in the person of reservist officer Karmen Aslanyan, the college administration and students.

As "Artsakhpress" reports, at the beginning of the event, the relatives of the fallen freedom fighters laid flowers at the memorial plaque commemorating the heroes.

Then the national anthem of the Republic of Artsakh was played. The khachkar (cross-stone) was consecrated by Father Nerses Asryan, the priest of Stepanakert's Holy Mother of God Cathedral.

The author of the khachkar is sculptor Varazdat Hambardzumyan.

The event was summed up by the college students with patriotic performances.