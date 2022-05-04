US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary General of Japan’s National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo discussed at their meeting on Tuesday an upcoming visit to South Korea and Japan of US President Joe Biden as well as sanctions against Russia, the White House press office said in a statement, Tass informs.

May 4, 2022, 14:59 US, Japanese senior officials discuss Biden’s visit to Asia and sanctions against Russia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the statement, Sullivan and Takeo met "to discuss preparations for the President’s upcoming trip to the Republic of Korea and Japan."

The statement reads that Sullivan "commended Japan’s strong response" to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, "including financial sanctions, export controls, and humanitarian and defense assistance for Ukraine."

Sullivan and Takeo also agreed "to continue working closely together on the international response" to Russia’s foreign policy.

"Secretary General Akiba welcomed the President’s visit to Tokyo, noting that it would send a strong signal to the region and beyond about the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific," the White House press office continued.

"The two agreed that the meeting between the President and Prime Minister Kishida is an opportunity to affirm the strength of the US-Japan alliance, take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region, and advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.